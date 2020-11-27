Robert L. WengerStaunton - Bobby went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Brookdale.He was born on January 27, 1931 at home to Angeline Link and Joseph Lewis Wenger on York Hill Farm on Franks Mill Road. He grew up on the farm and lovingly worked on it as long as he was able.He was a graduate of Bridgewater College (B.S.) and Madison College (M.S.).He taught at Wilson Memorial High School for 30 years. He said that everything at Wilson ended in 8. He was in the first Wilson graduating class in 1948. He started teaching at Wilson in 1958. He retired from Wilson in 1988.He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margaret Ann Masincupp; and a sister, Jenny Fitzgerald.Ann and Bobby had four children; Keith (Janice), Teresa (Joel) Salatin, Bruce (Angela), and Mark (Susan). He has nine grandchildren; Kelli Dunkum (Logan), Kyle Wenger, Daniel (Sheri) Salatin, Rachel Salatin, Josh and Matt Wenger, and Holly, Megan, and John Mark Wenger. He has five great grandchildren; Travis, Andrew, and Lauryn Salatin and Maggie and Reagan Dunkum.He is also survived by two sisters; Mildred Almarode (Randal) and Carolyn Halloran.In 1990, he married Evelyn Sue Bowman Wiggins.Bobby was an active member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church until his marriage to Sue, when he joined her as a member of Christ United Methodist Church.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Lutheran Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church by Pastor Jesse Moffitt.Friends may call at Henry Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020.Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1512 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.