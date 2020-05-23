|
|
Robert "Bobby" Lee Miller
Saint Cloud, FL - Robert "Bobby" Lee Miller, 75, of Saint Cloud, FL passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side. Bobby was born in Staunton, VA on May 17, 1944 to the late Jack and Helen Miller. He served his country in the US Navy. He was a truck driver by trade and a member of the Teamsters Union. Bobby enjoyed Nascar, talking on the phone to his cousin, Patsy Huntley, and his longtime friend, Benny Huffman, among others and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lindia Miller; his children, Mike Miller (Lori), Robin Azzariti (Mike), La-Manda Kamarad (TK), Tammy Bowen (Mike) and Joe Ogden; his grandchildren, Luke Miller, London and Cash Cailliau, Savanna Azzariti, Marcus Girdley, Rij McDowell, Ja-Nessa Marcum, Ashley English, Daniel Smith, Logan Bowen, and Travis, Jessica and Tyler Ogden; his sister, Carolyn Cash; several cousins; his former wife and mother of his children, Karen Huffman and his cats, Buster and Boots. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Dennis Cash; his niece, Denise Cash and his nephew, Chris Cash.
The family will schedule a private celebration of life event. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to St Jude's (stjude.org) or Cornerstone Hospice (cornerstonehospice.org).
Published in The News Leader from May 23 to May 26, 2020