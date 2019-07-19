|
Robert Lee Varner
Staunton - Robert Lee Varner, 83, widower of Helen Gladys (Campbell) Varner, of Staunton, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
He was born in Augusta County on September 8, 1935 a son of the late Harmon Bell and Mary Naomi (Sandy) Varner.
Robert was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Swoope where he served as a Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and a Trustee. He was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by a daughter, Pennie Renee Smith and her husband Dale of Middlebrook; a grandson, Travis Scott Smith and his girlfriend, Lisa Meyers of Middlebrook; a special sister and brother-in-law, Juanita Maddox and her husband Homer; brother-in-law, Gene Swisher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence, 1393 Middlebrook Road, Staunton.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 in Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Swoope by Pastor David Boger and Mr. Daniel Carter.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Gene McIlwee, Glenn Maddox, Steven Maddox, Jason McIlwee, Phil Swisher, and Mike Shull.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Residence Council, 83 Crossroads Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and office staff at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and kindness.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from July 19 to July 22, 2019