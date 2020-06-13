Robert Leo "Bob" Walker
Robert Leo "Bob" Walker

Stuarts Draft - Robert Leo "Bob" Walker, 80, of Stuarts Draft VA, passed away at Augusta Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville VA on June 7, 2020.

Born December 3, 1939 in La Junta, CO to Nettie Smith and Leo Walker. Bob married Marlene Black of Rocky Ford, CO on August 4, 1976. He spent 34 years in Colorado classrooms as a certified Special Education teacher. Bob and Marlene retired to Stuarts Draft in 2000 to be close to their daughter, Bev, and son-in-law, Rick Taylor.

A Vietnam War veteran, Bob served in the Army and Colorado Army National Guard. He was an avid Boy Scout, having earned the rank of Eagle and served as a troop leader.

Bob loved music and began playing drums at age 12. He and Marlene formed the duo "Ivory and Rhythm," performing in numerous Colorado venues. Bob continued performing until 2017, most recently as a member of the Charlottesville VA Senior Center's concert and dance bands. Bob was a 51-year member of the Elks and a 25-year member of the Eagles. He was also a devoted member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft, where he worked in the food pantry ministry.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Leo Walker; mother and stepfather, Nettie and R.A. McNutt; grandmother, Alma Smith; cousin, Helen Wolf; and stepson, Derald Grasmick.

In addition to his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, Bob is survived by a sister, Ann Turnbull, of Las Vegas, NV; cousin, Alma Rose (Rosie) Holloman, of Lebanon IN; niece, Stephanie Paul, of Las Vegas, NV; stepson, Donald Grasmick of Jacksonville FL; and many other special family and friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church at a later date. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Drs. Scott Seaton and Jamie Escanellas, as well as the staff at Augusta Nursing and Rehab for their care. A special thank you to Pastors David Vaughan and Jenelle Watson for their pastoral care.

Memorials may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft VA 24477 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
