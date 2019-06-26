|
|
Robert Leslie Quick
Fishersville - Robert Leslie "Robbie" Quick, 71 of Daleville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Quick was born in Staunton on May 7, 1948, son of the late Robert Lee "Bob" and Ada Frances (Guffey) Quick.
Robbie was a veteran of the United States Army and retired with twenty-two years of service. Following his father's retirement, he became President of Quick's Bus Company and was with the company for twenty-seven years. Mr. Quick was active in many local community and civic organizations.
Surviving is a son, Jason Quick and his wife Shannon of Waynesboro; a daughter, Kim Quick of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandchildren, Kylie and Kiernan Quick; a sister, Deborah (Quick) Ray and her husband Danny of Staunton; the mother of his children, Charlotte Durham Quick of Fishersville; and a number of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Staunton by Reverend Warren Knott.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made, in Mr. Quick's memory, to the , Post Office Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
