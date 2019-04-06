|
Robert Richard Robinson
Staunton -
Robert Richard "Bob" Robinson, 69, husband of Shirley Davis Robinson, of Staunton passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence, a life well lived.
Mr. Robinson was born on August 2, 1949 in Richlands, Virginia, a son of the late Woodrow T. and Alta C. Robinson.
In addition to his wife of forty-eight years (his high school sweetheart), Bob is survived by his older brother, Thomas Woodrow Robinson and his wife Ellen; two sons, Robert Todd and his wife Michelle and Matthew Ryan and his soon to be wife Helena Holder; two very dear and special grandsons, Nathan Taylor and Jacob Alexander; and numerous very special nieces, nephews, brother in-laws, sister in-laws, and friends.
A Memorial service will be held 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Barren Ridge Vineyard, 984 Barren Ridge Road, Fishersville by Reverend Chuck Cole of St. John's United Methodist Church. A celebration of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Bob's memory, to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, Post Office Box 24, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
