Dr. Robert (Bob) Robson
Dr. Bob Robson passed away on September 24, 2020 at his residence unexpectantly to his family and friends but most expectantly to his Heavenly Father. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Kimberly (Klmmell) Robson; his two sons, Jason Robson and Todd Robson and his wife Studley Robson; nine grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren all of Virginia; 2 half-sisters, Terry and Cathy of Ohio.
Dr. Bob was raised in Ohio. After marrying his wife and finishing chiropractic school in Chicago, he and his family moved to Virginia in 1969. He opened his chiropractic business in Fishersville and faithfully served his patients for 51 years until his death. He truly loved his profession and loyal patients. Dr. Bob also served as an elder at Community Fellowship Church for many years. He had a great passion for the Word of God and ever deepening desire to know Jesus more and more each day. Outside of Jesus, Dr. Bob's greatest joys were his wife and family.
Dr. Bob was also seen regularly at Gypsy Hill Golf course with his golfing gang enjoying one of his favorite pastimes. In addition to the golf course, he could be spotted in the stands at many wrestling tournaments. As a former wrestler and high school referee, wrestling brought him great joy. Though these sports brought him great delight, nothing made him happier than his two faithful dogs; Mulligan and Brennan, who like everyone else that loved Dr. Bob will greatly miss him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Grace Christian School Activities Center, 1218 Middlebrook Ave., Staunton. Family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Dr. Bob's favorite ministries, Blessed Hope Champions in Kampala, Uganda which serves over 700 Ugandan orphans. Check can be made to Community Fellowship Church, 19 S. Market St., Staunton, VA 24401 in memo "Dr. Bob Champions."
McDow Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
