Robert S. Hearn
Staunton - Robert "Scott" Hearn, 67, husband of Betty Joyce "Jody" Hearn, of Staunton, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born November 25, 1951 in Staunton, a son of the late Robert A. and Edith Pauline (Funk) Hearn.
He worked at Reed's Grocery Store, Nabisco-Kraft, and Huger Davidson as a salesman where he became Vice President before they closed. Robert loved flower gardening, the beach, music and watching and feeding all animals.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Benjamin Hearn; a daughter, Michelle Stullenburg; a brother, Larry Hearn (Jeannie); sisters-in-law, Bertha Killingsworth (Richard), Ann Lambert (James), and Barbara Hearn; brothers-in-law, Clinton Asbury and Frank Asbury; and three special angels, Gwen, Shirley, and Judy.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Bessie Asbury and a brother, Danny Hearn, Sr.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. David Gilbert and Pastor Wanda Myers.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the funeral home.
Special thank you to Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 21 to July 24, 2019