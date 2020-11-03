Robert W. Jordan, Sr.
Staunton - Robert Wayne "Bob" Jordan, Sr. 68, husband of Cindy Reece Jordan, of Staunton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Jordan was born in Roanoke, Virginia on June 29, 1952, a son of the late Charles and Doris (Chocklett) Jordan.
Bob retired as a Senior Trooper with the Virginia State Police with twenty-three years of service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bob was a well-respected little league coach at Riverheads and Buffalo Gap and a VHSL Wrestling referee.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-nine years are two sons, Chad Jordan of Roanoke and Rob Jordan of Smith Mountain Lake; a daughter, Whitney Dove Fox of Staunton; a sister, Pat Frost; two brothers, Butch Jordan and Jimmy Jordan; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a number of nieces and nephews, and his special puppies, "Sassy" and "Bailey".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the home of his daughter, 1856 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net