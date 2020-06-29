Robert W. Lewis
Staunton - Robert Wayne Lewis, 51, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born October 9, 1968 in Harrisonburg, a son of David Lee Myers and Regina Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Robert liked football and basketball. He was attending Fresh Start Church in Harrisonburg.
In addition to his parents, family members include a sister, Kendra Lewis; a nephew, Iman Waller; two nieces, Shonna Waller and M'lia Scott; cousins, Denitra Merchant, Robert Lewis, Jr., Joshua Lewis, and Autumn Lewis; and an uncle Robert R. Lewis, all of Staunton.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Michael Turner.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 354 Campbell Street, Staunton.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
