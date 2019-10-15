|
|
Robert W. Miller
Summerville, SC - Robert Wayne "Bob" Miller, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Summerville Community Hospice House near his home in South Carolina, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Bob was born January 29, 1942 in Waynesboro, Virginia, to Henry Ray Miller and Theresa Trimboli Miller. From the age of 8, he grew up on Meadow Knolls Farm near Stuarts Draft, Virginia. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1960. He earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Virginia in 1966.
Bob was a very energetic and practical engineer. He was employed by DuPont in Waynesboro and in Wilmington, Delaware until his retirement in 1993. After 1993 he was a Senior Consultant for Day and Zimmermann International in Richmond. He made numerous contributions in applied electronics and control systems. He implemented international projects in 9 countries.
Bob enjoyed family activities and loved sweet tea, sailing, dogs, his cat Tommy, his golf cart, and spending time with his grandchildren. He had an incredible sense of humor.
Bob is survived by his wife Kay Truxell Miller; his daughter Stephanie Miller Smalley and husband David Graysmith, grandson Robert Grayson Smalley, and granddaughter Caitlyn Mackenzie Smalley, all of Summerville, South Carolina; his daughter Leslie Miller and spouse Christina Miller-Reid of Morrisville, North Carolina; his brother Kenneth Miller and wife Joyce Blacka Miller; and his sister Teresa Lorain (Miller) Wampler and husband Steve Wampler, all of Staunton, Virginia. Bob was predeceased by his parents Henry and Theresa Miller.
His high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 57 years, Kay, suffers from dementia and now resides in a memory care facility in South Carolina. Sadly, she is not well enough to comprehend his passing, and therefore will not be attending his funeral.
Memorial contributions may be given to Summerville Community Hospice House (Agapé Hospice) using the following link: https://www.agapehospice.com/contact/giving/
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Garden of Devotion at Augusta Memorial Park Cemetery, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980. https://www.burialplanning.com/cemeteries/augusta-memorial-park/
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Miller, Grayson Smalley, David Graysmith, Steve Wampler, Ronald Miller, Dale Truxell, Wesley Woods, and Richard Robertson. There will be a reception immediately following until 4:00 p.m. for the family to receive friends at the home of Shelley Dull, 621 East Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401. Parking will be across the street at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 24983 handled the arrangements in South Carolina. https://www.parksfuneralhome.com/
The Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401 will accept flowers and handle service arrangements to be held in Virginia. https://www.henryfuneralhome.net/
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019