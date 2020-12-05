1/
Robert W. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Young

Staunton - Robert W. Young of Staunton , VA passed away peacefully December 4th. Born in Lewistown, Montana to Jean Clinton Young and Edna Wilson Young. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Moore Young.

After graduating valedictorian of his high school class Bob attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT for one year and then transferred to Reed College in Portland, Oregon to complete his undergraduate degree in 1942. After college he served in the US Navy during WWII while also attending MIT studying meteorology. He then served in the Pacific. After the war Bob settled in Staunton, VA having met and married Elizabeth (Betty) Moore. After a short stint working at Ast Hardware in Staunton he opened his own hardware store in 1954, Young True Value Hardware, which he owned until retirement in 1990.

Bob had many and varied interests including conversational German at Mary Baldwin College and the Staunton Forum Club. Perhaps his strongest interest was golf where he was Ingleside Country Club champion in the 1960's. He also was appointed chairman of the Staunton School Board for a term in 1984-1985.

Bob is survived by two children, Richard, daughter-in-law Beth of Denver, Colorado and Ellen (Cookie), son-in-law Bruce Guarini of Greensboro, NC. There are also three beloved grandchildren, Sarah Young of Denver, Colorado, David Young and fiancé Natasha Hill of Atlanta, Georgia, and Megan Guarini of Memphis, Tennessee.

The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to two very special friends, Linda Frye of Staunton for her loving care of Bob during his last days and Pam Matthews of Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24402
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved