Robert W. Young
Staunton - Robert W. Young of Staunton , VA passed away peacefully December 4th. Born in Lewistown, Montana to Jean Clinton Young and Edna Wilson Young. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Moore Young.
After graduating valedictorian of his high school class Bob attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT for one year and then transferred to Reed College in Portland, Oregon to complete his undergraduate degree in 1942. After college he served in the US Navy during WWII while also attending MIT studying meteorology. He then served in the Pacific. After the war Bob settled in Staunton, VA having met and married Elizabeth (Betty) Moore. After a short stint working at Ast Hardware in Staunton he opened his own hardware store in 1954, Young True Value Hardware, which he owned until retirement in 1990.
Bob had many and varied interests including conversational German at Mary Baldwin College and the Staunton Forum Club. Perhaps his strongest interest was golf where he was Ingleside Country Club champion in the 1960's. He also was appointed chairman of the Staunton School Board for a term in 1984-1985.
Bob is survived by two children, Richard, daughter-in-law Beth of Denver, Colorado and Ellen (Cookie), son-in-law Bruce Guarini of Greensboro, NC. There are also three beloved grandchildren, Sarah Young of Denver, Colorado, David Young and fiancé Natasha Hill of Atlanta, Georgia, and Megan Guarini of Memphis, Tennessee.
The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to two very special friends, Linda Frye of Staunton for her loving care of Bob during his last days and Pam Matthews of Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to www.henryfuneralhome.net
.