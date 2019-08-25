|
Robert William Herndon
Staunton, Va - Robert William "Pop Pop" Herndon, 86, husband of Barbara (Cropp) Herndon, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 at The Legacy at North Augusta.
He was born in Prince William County, Va, on August 27, 1932, a son of the late Van Rhine and Effie (Davis) Herndon.
Robert was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a driver for Shenandoah's Pride, in Alexandria, Va.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Faith Herndon Ballew and husband, Steve, of Staunton, a brother, Jerry Herndon; a sister, Virginia Kidd; three grandchildren, Joel and Linetta Ballew, Brent and Jessica Ballew, and Aaron and Kari Ballew; and seven great- grandchildren, Julian, Nicholas, Emma, Madelyn, Hannah, Cora, and Nolan.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven William Herndon; three brothers, Horace, Van Jr., and Stewart Herndon; two sisters, Naomi Richey and Lorene Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday August 29, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by his grandson, Rev. Joel Ballew and Rev. Garold Senger.
A graveside will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday August 30, 2019 at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va.
A special appreciation and thanks to the friends and caregivers at the Legacy at North Augusta and to Legacy Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to the of Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road W, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Va 22901.
