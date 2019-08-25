Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Herndon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Herndon Obituary
Robert William Herndon

Staunton, Va - Robert William "Pop Pop" Herndon, 86, husband of Barbara (Cropp) Herndon, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 at The Legacy at North Augusta.

He was born in Prince William County, Va, on August 27, 1932, a son of the late Van Rhine and Effie (Davis) Herndon.

Robert was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a driver for Shenandoah's Pride, in Alexandria, Va.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Faith Herndon Ballew and husband, Steve, of Staunton, a brother, Jerry Herndon; a sister, Virginia Kidd; three grandchildren, Joel and Linetta Ballew, Brent and Jessica Ballew, and Aaron and Kari Ballew; and seven great- grandchildren, Julian, Nicholas, Emma, Madelyn, Hannah, Cora, and Nolan.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven William Herndon; three brothers, Horace, Van Jr., and Stewart Herndon; two sisters, Naomi Richey and Lorene Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday August 29, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by his grandson, Rev. Joel Ballew and Rev. Garold Senger.

A graveside will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday August 30, 2019 at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va.

A special appreciation and thanks to the friends and caregivers at the Legacy at North Augusta and to Legacy Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to the of Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road W, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Va 22901.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.