Roberta S. Armstrong
Roberta S. Armstrong

Churchville - Roberta Christine (Swisher) Armstrong, 73, 842 Hankey Mountain Hwy., died Thursday (July 30, 2020) at her residence.

Born December 24, 1946 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Epharm, Jr. and Edith Vivian (Fitzgerald) Swisher.

Roberta graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and was employed as a secretary for Buffalo Gap High School for over 30 years. She enjoyed caring for her cats and flowers, and shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Swisher. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Joseph Roscoe Armstrong, Jr.; two sons, Scott Armstrong and wife Samantha and Lance Armstrong and wife Christina, all of Churchville; three grandchildren, Tyler Austin Armstrong, Josef Tomas Armstrong, and Robbie Knupp and wife Nicole; and great-great-grandchildren Jaxon and Sophia; uncle Hunter Fitzgerald; aunt Connie Stone and husband Darrel; niece Kristin Swisher; nephew Kevin Swisher; and numerous cousins.

There will be no public ceremonies at this time; however, friends may visit with the family at the residence any time.

Memorials may be directed to H.E.L.P. (Health Equipment Loan Program), PO Box 76, Churchville, VA 24421.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
