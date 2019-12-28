|
|
Rodney G. Doyle
Craigsville - Rodney Glenn "Skeeter" Doyle, 85, widower of Wanda Montgomery (Vines) Doyle of Craigsville, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Doyle was born in Augusta County on September 26, 1934 a son of the late Emmett, Sr. and Blanche (Sprouse) Doyle.
Skeeter was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of Estaline Valley Presbyterian Chapel, and was retired from Western State Hospital. He was a member of the Staunton V.F.W. Post 2216 and the Turkey Ridge Hunt Club. Skeeter was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman.
In addition to his parents and wife of sixty years, Mr. Doyle was preceded in death by a daughter, Mitzi (Doyle) Shull; two brothers, Emmett Doyle, Jr. and Harold "Boots" Doyle; and two sisters, Inez Smiley and Mae Pence.
Surviving are two daughters, Frances D. Shuey and her husband Robert of Churchville, and Shelley D. Powell and her husband Randy of Staunton; a sister, Nettie Y. Flippen and her husband William of Glen Allen; six grandchildren, Sarah S. King and her husband Mack, Megan S. Painter and her husband Bill, William Seth Mowry and his wife Aimee, Rachel B. Caporelli and her husband Keith, Sean D. Powell, and Samantha Lelia Powell; twelve great-grandchildren, Liam, Ella, and Kadie Hevener, Wesley and Ayda King, Gwyneth and Rhys Mowry, Gavin and Leah Caporelli, and Evelyn, Lexie and Michelle Painter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Estaline Valley Presbyterian Chapel Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Danny Smith, Jim Smith, Pat Wilcher, Bruce Doyle, Chuck Tibbs, Kevin Flippen, Bruce Mowry, and Dan Mowry.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019