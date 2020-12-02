1/
Rodney L. Smith
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney L. Smith

Verona - Rodney Lee Smith, 66, of Verona passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was born in Staunton on June 27, 1954 to Charles, Sr. and Bessie (Jackson) Smith.

He retired from Neuman Aluminum in Waynesboro.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Michael Smith and Charles "Len" Smith, Jr.

Rodney leaves to mourn, his mother; two children, Precious Smith and Ray Wade; one sister, Sederias; eight brothers, Ernest (Geraldine), Winston (Boonjaem), Wayne (Pamela), Melvin (Debbie), Tim, Donald, Dennis (Paul) and David (Barbara); a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services will be private.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Rodney's passing. Rodney was one of a kind. I knew him through Augusta Parks and Rec. He was always a ray of sunshine when he came into the office. The family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Lettie Stickley
Coworker
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Rodney. I was a friend and classmate when we went to Cedar Green Elementary School in Staunton, VA. Prayers for the family through this most difficult time.
Shelia Wells
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved