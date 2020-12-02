Rodney L. Smith
Verona - Rodney Lee Smith, 66, of Verona passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was born in Staunton on June 27, 1954 to Charles, Sr. and Bessie (Jackson) Smith.
He retired from Neuman Aluminum in Waynesboro.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Michael Smith and Charles "Len" Smith, Jr.
Rodney leaves to mourn, his mother; two children, Precious Smith and Ray Wade; one sister, Sederias; eight brothers, Ernest (Geraldine), Winston (Boonjaem), Wayne (Pamela), Melvin (Debbie), Tim, Donald, Dennis (Paul) and David (Barbara); a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
All services will be private.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
