Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Smiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Smiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Smiley Obituary
Rodney Smiley

Waynesboro - Rodney Lawrence Smiley, 72, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Augusta Health.

Son of the late Lawrence Smiley and Hattie Jean (Kyle) Smiley, he was born May 1, 1948 in Craigsville, VA.

He loved his family, friends, the great outdoors and animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Ann Smiley.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Lori Smiley of Waynesboro.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 15th in Augusta Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952; or to Cat's Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -