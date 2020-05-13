|
|
Rodney Smiley
Waynesboro - Rodney Lawrence Smiley, 72, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Augusta Health.
Son of the late Lawrence Smiley and Hattie Jean (Kyle) Smiley, he was born May 1, 1948 in Craigsville, VA.
He loved his family, friends, the great outdoors and animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Ann Smiley.
Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Lori Smiley of Waynesboro.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 15th in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952; or to Cat's Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2020