|
|
Roger A. Vincent
Fishersville - Roger A. Vincent, 80, of Fishersville died February 9 at Augusta Health. He was born March 18, 1939, in Ashland, KY the son of the late William and Edith (Duncan) Vincent. He attended several schools in various states due to his father's career and graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington, KY. He attended the University of Kentucky before pursuing a career as a radio announcer working several Valley radio stations including WTON (Staunton), WHBG (Harrisonburg), and WAYB (Waynesboro). At one time he was also the on-site engineer for broadcasts of James Madison University football, basketball, and baseball games for the JMU Sports Network. Roger later left broadcasting for a career in sales. After retiring he worked part time for 13 and a half years for the Staunton Police Department as fleet administrator. He also installed sound systems in churches as part of his stewardship to God. He was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church for 22 years where he served on the Administrative Board and was Financial Secretary for 15 years. He later transferred membership to Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren where he served as a deacon. As sound engineer for the church he was responsible for recording and editing the worship services for broadcast on WNLR in Churchville. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Marshall Matheny Vincent, two sisters, Jo Ellen Vincent Madden of CA and Diane Vincent Selby (Greg) of KY as well as brother-in-law David Layman of FL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a dear sister-in-law Sue Layman. There will be a celebration of life service at 11 am on Saturday February 29, at Barren Ridge Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1790 Barren Ridge Rd., Staunton, VA 24401 or to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020