Roger K. Walker


Staunton - Roger Kay Walker, 77, husband of Alice Sipe Walker of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 29, 1941, a son of the late Schyler and Irene (Glesnner) Walker.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brett Curey; step-sons, Robert and Charles Sipe; and a granddaughter, Chelsie Sipe.

At his request, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Roger's memory, to the , Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
