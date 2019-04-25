|
|
Roger K. Walker
Staunton - Roger Kay Walker, 77, husband of Alice Sipe Walker of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 29, 1941, a son of the late Schyler and Irene (Glesnner) Walker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brett Curey; step-sons, Robert and Charles Sipe; and a granddaughter, Chelsie Sipe.
At his request, there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Roger's memory, to the , Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
