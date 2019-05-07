Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Rowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger L. Rowe Obituary
Roger L. Rowe

Greenville - Roger Lee Rowe, 72, of 2640 Cold Springs Road, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Augusta Health Hospice House.

He was born November 9, 1946, in Lexington, a son of the late Joseph Franklin and Janie Marie (Lawhorn) Rowe.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Rowe was a heavy equipment operator. Roger was an avid dirt track racer.

Family members include his significant other, Kay Lawrence; three sons, Vernon Lee Rowe, David Rowe, and Joseph Rowe; a daughter and son-in-law, Frances And Mark Forrester; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry Joe and Lisa Rowe; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Reda Hendricks, Shirley and Wayne Wolfe, and Roger Hays; and two grandchildren, Brittany Rowe and Mason Forrester; three step children, Petey Stockman, Sue Adams, and Cindy Craig; and a multitude of lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Hays.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Pines Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 9:00 Wednesday evening in Henry Funeral Home.

Casual dress is requested.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.