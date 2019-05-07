|
Roger L. Rowe
Greenville - Roger Lee Rowe, 72, of 2640 Cold Springs Road, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Augusta Health Hospice House.
He was born November 9, 1946, in Lexington, a son of the late Joseph Franklin and Janie Marie (Lawhorn) Rowe.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Rowe was a heavy equipment operator. Roger was an avid dirt track racer.
Family members include his significant other, Kay Lawrence; three sons, Vernon Lee Rowe, David Rowe, and Joseph Rowe; a daughter and son-in-law, Frances And Mark Forrester; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry Joe and Lisa Rowe; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Reda Hendricks, Shirley and Wayne Wolfe, and Roger Hays; and two grandchildren, Brittany Rowe and Mason Forrester; three step children, Petey Stockman, Sue Adams, and Cindy Craig; and a multitude of lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Hays.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Pines Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 9:00 Wednesday evening in Henry Funeral Home.
Casual dress is requested.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 7 to May 10, 2019