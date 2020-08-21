Roger Lee Ruley
Churchville - Roger Lee Ruley, 75, husband of Audrey Faye (McGlothlin) Ruley of Dry Branch Road, Churchville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Ruley was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on March 28, 1945 a son of the late Cletis Rex Ruley, Sr. and Margaret (Karr) Ruley Ingram.
Roger was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church and retired from Beverly Office Supply. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with his family, and helping others.
In addition to his parents Mr. Ruley was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin E. Ruley, Richard L. Ingram, and Cletis R. Ruley, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley A. McCray and Lorraine M. Adkins; and step-father, Emmett Ingram.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-three years are three daughters, Roxanne Mitchell and her husband Bill of Churchville, Jennifer F. Ruley of Stuarts Draft, and Stacey L. Ruley of Churchville; a sister, Violet Campbell and her husband Oscar of Churchville; grandson, Adam Mitchell; extended family, John, Lisa, and Alexis Toliver of Staunton; a number of nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors, Mike and Vicky Wiseman and family; and his pet dogs "Bella" and "Wombat".
A Celebration of life will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church by Pastor Dennis Sites.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hospice Nurse, Mary Fletcher.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net