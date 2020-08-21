1/1
Roger Lee Ruley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lee Ruley

Churchville - Roger Lee Ruley, 75, husband of Audrey Faye (McGlothlin) Ruley of Dry Branch Road, Churchville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Ruley was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on March 28, 1945 a son of the late Cletis Rex Ruley, Sr. and Margaret (Karr) Ruley Ingram.

Roger was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church and retired from Beverly Office Supply. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with his family, and helping others.

In addition to his parents Mr. Ruley was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin E. Ruley, Richard L. Ingram, and Cletis R. Ruley, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley A. McCray and Lorraine M. Adkins; and step-father, Emmett Ingram.

Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-three years are three daughters, Roxanne Mitchell and her husband Bill of Churchville, Jennifer F. Ruley of Stuarts Draft, and Stacey L. Ruley of Churchville; a sister, Violet Campbell and her husband Oscar of Churchville; grandson, Adam Mitchell; extended family, John, Lisa, and Alexis Toliver of Staunton; a number of nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors, Mike and Vicky Wiseman and family; and his pet dogs "Bella" and "Wombat".

A Celebration of life will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church by Pastor Dennis Sites.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hospice Nurse, Mary Fletcher.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved