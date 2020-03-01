|
|
Rohe "Arnold" Cauley
Millboro - Rohe "Arnold" Cauley, age 82, of 481 Kings Hollow Road, Millboro, Virginia died Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1937 in Bath County, Virginia to the late Russell Tazewell and Pearl Jack Cauley. He was a superintendent for Plecker Construction in Staunton for over 35 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a past member of Staunton Moose Lodge. Arnold was a die heart Miami Dolphins and UVA fan.
He is survived by his wife Mary Crummett Cauley of Millboro; a daughter, Tammy Monroe and husband James III of Woodlawn, Va; three sons, Jeffrey Arnold Cauley of Roanoke, Roy Crummett and wife Nancy of Hot Springs, James Day and wife Jennifer of Millboro; a sister, Aileen McNeal of Millboro; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Westminster Road, Millboro with Pastor Helen "Punker" Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020