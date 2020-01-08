|
|
Rolofe Dale Bolt
Verona - Rolofe Dale "R.D" Bolt of 74 Cedar Hill Lane, Verona, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 peacefully at home. Rolofe is now absent from his body, but present with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Mr. Bolt was born on a farm in Laurel Fork Carroll County, VA on June 15, 1926. A son of the late disabled veteran V.R. Bolt and Snowie Bolt.
R.D. was preceded in death by his sweetheart Georgia "Toots" Bolt wife of 68 years, Bartley Bolt his brother, and his twin sons.
After graduating from Hillsville High School, he served his country well as an EM3c in the U.S. Navy on the USS Azimech during WWII earning him an Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with one bronze star. After his military service, he worked for C & P Telephone Company/Bell System. Beginning as a lineman and ending his career as a plant manager. During that time he managed nearly 400 employees, which included work in: Lynchburg, Danville, Richmond, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Mr. Bolt retired in 1978 after 32 years of service. Some people say R.D. "was a born leader," but we the family say "he was born again" on April 5, 1959.
Mr. Bolt is survived by his sons Gary D. Bolt of Troy, Scott E. Bolt and wife Kitra of Verona; two granddaughters Antha D. Smith and her husband Samuel of Waynesboro, Kassi L. Sheets and her husband Aaron of Verona and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Baptist Church Cemetery by Minister Scott E. Bolt.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Ruth Wheeler, Margaret Alfin, and special veteran Jim Huggins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020