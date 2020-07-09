1/1
Ronald A. Brown
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. Brown

Staunton - Ronald Alton "Ronnie" Brown, 63, husband of Kathy Brown of Foxie Acres Lane, Staunton passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Brown was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 15, 1957, the son of the Juanita (Sheets) Landes and the late Theodore Alton Brown.

Ronnie loved his family and spending time with them. He was a hard worker and enjoyed farming on the side. Ronnie never met a stranger and was dearly loved by everyone.

Surviving in addition to his mother and wife of forty-four years are two daughters, Rhonda Brown of Staunton and Michelle "Shelly" Spradlin of Churchville; a sister, Kathy Lynn Strickler and her husband Larry of Staunton; grandchildren, Austin and Samantha Spradlin, who called him "Farm Daddy"; nephew, Brian Strickler and his wife April; great-niece, Reese Strickler, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Blake Brown, who gave Ronnie seven great years with the gift of a new kidney.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastors Luke B. Smith and Larry Strickler.

Active pallbearers will be Joel Wilson, Chubby Rexrode, Ronnie Bennett, Danny Griffin, Jake Peters, Jamie Butler, Frank Berry, and Mike Doyle.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Hannah Fauber "Go Fund Me" at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-hannah-kick-cancer039s-ass, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942, or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved