Ronald D. Hatcher
Staunton - Ronald Duane Hatcher, 70, husband of Janet Lee Hatcher, of Staunton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Albemarle County.
He was born September 5, 1948 in Peoria, Illinois, a son of the late Lilburn Duane and Agnes Ellen (McShane) Hatcher.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Elizabeth von Trapp Walker, Pastor Scott Reese, and the Rev. Robert W. Sharp.
There will be a family graveside service on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens with masonic rites.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church, 1614 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family and full obituary viewed at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019