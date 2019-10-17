Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Ronald Farmer
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Ronald E. Farmer Obituary
Ronald E. Farmer

Staunton - Ronald Edward Farmer, 62, of Staunton, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1957, in Staunton, a son of Elizabeth (Strickler) Farmer and the late Paul Edward Farmer.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Farmer was employed by Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Family members include a brother, Paul Dennis Farmer of Staunton; two sisters, Sharon Craig Meditz of Verona and Debbie Spencer of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. William Strickler, Bill Watson, and Robert Hedrick. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be his cousins and Billy Strickler and Robert Hedrick.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneral home.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
