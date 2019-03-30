Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Deerfield Community Cemetery
1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deerfield - On March 29, 2019, Ronald Lee Simmons left this world with blessed assurance; we will see him again.

Born January 9, 1958 in Monterey, he was a son of Gene and Artie Mae (Rexrode) Simmons. He was employed by the Virginia Department of Transportation and attended Deerfield Church of God. Ronald spent his free time with his beloved dogs. He loved to take his "babies" for a ride in his truck; they each got a turn on his lap, sticking their heads out of the window.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Simmons. Ronald leaves behind his wife, Tina McLain Simmons, whom he married on September 27, 1980; a son he was very proud of, Travis Simmons of Staunton; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Patsy Simmons, and Charlie and Paula Simmons, all of Monterey.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 1 in Deerfield Community Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Merle Dodson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Deerfield Church of God, PO Box 127, Deerfield, VA 24432.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be extended to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019
