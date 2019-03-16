Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Salvation Army
1700 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Ronald L. Sipe Jr.


1969 - 2019
Ronald L. Sipe Jr. Obituary
Ronald L. Sipe, Jr.

Staunton - Ronald Lee Sipe, Jr., 49, of Staunton, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Sipe was born on September 5, 1969 in Staunton, a son of Betty Marie (Sheets) Mitchell and the late Ronald Lee Sipe, Sr.

Ronnie attended Riverheads High School and worked as an installer with Dave's Heating and Cooling. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and demolition derbys.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is a step-father, Timmy Mitchell and a brother, Richard S. Sipe.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 1700 West Beverley Street, Staunton.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
