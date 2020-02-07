|
Ronald Lee Taliaferro
Churchville - Ronald Lee Taliaferro, of Churchville, Virginia, died February 3, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville, Virginia. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, March 5, 1949, to Samuel Leonard "Bill" and Pauline Hoover Wine Taliaferro, and was predeceased by a brother Robert Hoover Taliaferro. He is survived by his wife Sue Ann Taliaferro; sister Lindel Russel; nieces Angela and Lisa; and step-daughters Brooke and Alyson; and step-grandson Devon.
There will be no formal funeral service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020