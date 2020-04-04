|
RONALD (RONNIE) P. L. SWEENEY
Fishersville - Ronnie Sweeney, of Fishersville, passed away April 1, 2020, at Augusta Health after a short 40 day illness.
He was born December 15, 1949, in Covington, Va. A son of the late Melvin J. and Loretta F. Sweeney.
He is survived by two brothers Melvin E. Sweeney and wife, Patsy, of Staunton and Billy W. Sweeney of Charlottesville; K. Sweeney of Richmond; Alice Sweeney of Staunton; Shawn Sweeney and wife Heidi of Staunton;
Two grandnieces Raven Sweeney of Staunton; Hannah Sweeney of Staunton; one grandnephew Noah Sweeney of Staunton.
Ronnie loved his family completely and thought the sun came up in the morning and set in the evening for RAVEN, HANNAH and NOAH.
He had many varied hobbies from weight lifting, fishing, an excellent artist, working on his old pickup trucks. His favorite hobby was taking his beautiful mother to yard sales every Saturday morning to collect an unbelievable amount of Craftsman tools.
A funeral service for family only will be Monday April 6, 2020.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020