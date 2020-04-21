Resources
Ronald W. Botkin

Ronald W. Botkin Obituary
Staunton - Ronald Wayne Botkin, 61, husband of Tammy (Rexrode) Botkin, of Staunton, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 7, 1958 in Staunton, a son of the late Lonnie Summerfield and Carnetha (Earhart) Botkin.

Mr. Botkin was employed by Fisher Auto Parts as a computer programmer for 40 years.

In addition to his wife of 30 years, family members include a son, David Botkin; a daughter, Courtney Botkin; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kim Botkin; his mother-in-law, Joyce Rexrode; an aunt, Mary Smith; two brothers-in-law, Dan Rexrode and wife, Becki, and Chub Rexrode and wife, Nancy; and nieces and nephews, Bo Botkin, Nathan and Sydney Rexrode, Kristen Rexrode, Matt and Jennifer Rexrode, and Michael Rexrode.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
