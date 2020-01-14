|
Ronald Worth "Cowboy" Campbell
Stuarts Draft - Ronald Worth "Cowboy" Campbell, 78, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Dot Painter Campbell, one son, two daughters, two brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
It was his request that he be cremated and that there be no service.
