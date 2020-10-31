Ronnie L. Melton
Fairfield - Ronnie Lester "Pop" Melton, 62, husband of Jane Melton, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Florence, Kentucky.
Mr. Melton was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 11, 1958, a son of the late Goldie Lester Melton, Jr. and Mamie Mae (Campbell) Melton.
Ronnie was employed by D.D.I. Transportation and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Melton.
Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-three years, are four sons, Christopher S. Rickman of Orlando, Florida, Robert Melton and his wife, Jamie of Pulaski, Benjamin Melton of Pulaski, and Tim Struble of Staunton; a daughter, Dreama Sheffer and her husband, Ryan of Churchville; a step-son, Gerald Ferris of Spotsylvania County; five step-daughters, Lisa Trobee of Stafford, Dee Taylor and Carl Gentry of Caroline County, Amy Ferris and Phil Wood of Spotsylvania County, Teresa Ferris and Pete Cash of Mint Spring, and Heather Beach of Fairfield; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Melton and his wife, Jennifer of Millboro; a sister, Teresa Balser and her husband, Ernie of Staunton; and his dogs, "Mojo" and "Pout".
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Active pallbearers will be Pete Cash, Randy Cash, Gerald Ferris, Phil Wood, Jonathan Trobee, David Taylor, Justin Taylor, and Matthew Poluito.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net