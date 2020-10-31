1/1
Ronnie L. Melton
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie L. Melton

Fairfield - Ronnie Lester "Pop" Melton, 62, husband of Jane Melton, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Florence, Kentucky.

Mr. Melton was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 11, 1958, a son of the late Goldie Lester Melton, Jr. and Mamie Mae (Campbell) Melton.

Ronnie was employed by D.D.I. Transportation and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Melton.

Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-three years, are four sons, Christopher S. Rickman of Orlando, Florida, Robert Melton and his wife, Jamie of Pulaski, Benjamin Melton of Pulaski, and Tim Struble of Staunton; a daughter, Dreama Sheffer and her husband, Ryan of Churchville; a step-son, Gerald Ferris of Spotsylvania County; five step-daughters, Lisa Trobee of Stafford, Dee Taylor and Carl Gentry of Caroline County, Amy Ferris and Phil Wood of Spotsylvania County, Teresa Ferris and Pete Cash of Mint Spring, and Heather Beach of Fairfield; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Melton and his wife, Jennifer of Millboro; a sister, Teresa Balser and her husband, Ernie of Staunton; and his dogs, "Mojo" and "Pout".

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Active pallbearers will be Pete Cash, Randy Cash, Gerald Ferris, Phil Wood, Jonathan Trobee, David Taylor, Justin Taylor, and Matthew Poluito.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved