HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Ronnie Hall
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
1946 - 2019
Ronnie M. Hall Obituary
Ronnie M. Hall

Churchville - Ronnie Morrison Hall, 73, of Buffalo Gap Highway, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

He was born July 29, 1946, in Staunton, a son of the late Elzie and Edith (Ramsey) Hall.

Mr. Hall was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Carded Graphics in Verona.

He loved sports, especially golf, and music.

Surviving family members include his companion of 25 years, Donna Wood; three cousins, Bill Hall, Wayne and Jimmy Rankin; and best friends, Tony Greaver, Allen, Paige and Logan Losh, Laurie Hales, Tammy Ellen, and Donna Gregory.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hall.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Thank you, my dear sisters, Karen Riggs and Delores Gage, for your love and support. Special thanks also to Hospice of the Shenandoah and the Hospice House for your care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
