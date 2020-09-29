Roosevelt Rowe
Verona - Roosevelt Rowe, 82, of Verona, Virginia went to be with the Lord Monday, September 28, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born February 5, 1938 in Craigsville, VA, the son of the late Henry Edgar and Bertha Mae Reid Rowe.
Roosevelt was a retired truck driver for Smith's Transfer with 30 years of service, the former owner of the Verona Meat Market.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Roosevelt was a member of the NRA, the Teamsters Local 29, and attended Verona United Methodist Church. He formerly attended and helped with renovations at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church. He also loved spending time at his home place, with his grandchildren, planting trees, and enjoyed recording his ancestry with his niece, Ferne Conroy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Anna Argenbright Rowe; children, Regina R. Chestnut and husband Mark, Rick Rowe, Tineke van der Weele and husband Hans, Sonia Bazan; grandchildren, Jennifer Mayorga and husband Rico, Morgan Kaminski and husband Joe, Hannah Rowe, Dean Rowe, Pijke Daalder, Dieuwertje Daalder, Amber Bazan, Octovia Bazan; great granddaughter, Yoly Mayorga; sister, Bertha R. Berry and husband Bill; sisters-in-law, Starla Shiflett, Doris Rowe; brother-in-law, Curtis Cash; daughter-in-law, Amanda Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Odell, Randolph, Earl, John, Soloman, Lewis, and Robert; sisters, Gladys, Helen, Elizabeth, Margaret; and special brother-in-law, John Shiflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Linwood Wilkes officiating, with Pastor Bob Weeks assisting. Interment will be at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Henry Rowe, David Rowe, Eddie Rowe, Frank Shifflett, Jim Herring, and Frank Diaz.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Craigsville, VA 24430 and Verona United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 77, Verona, VA 24482.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.