Rosa Lee & Charles Harris



Rosa Lee Agnor Harris (1921-2018) and Charles Alexander Harris Jr. (1920-2016) were laid to rest at St. John's Reformed Church in Middlebrook, Virginia on May 18, 2019.

Rosa Lee and Charles were married in Staunton, Virginia in 1942.

Family members attended a graveside remembrance.



Lovingly left behind are their children,

Jacqueline Harris Penoza (Richard) and Charles Alexander Harris III, two grandchildren, Christine L. Penoza and Keith A. Penoza (Nicole), and three great-grandchildren, Carter, William and Charles Penoza.
Published in The News Leader from May 15 to May 18, 2019
