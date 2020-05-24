|
|
Rosa Linda (Alexander) Garber
Mt. Sidney - Rosa Linda (Alexander) Garber, 72, wife of Dennis W. Garber of 88 Seawright Springs Road, Mt. Sidney, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Garber was born on February 14, 1948 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Stanley R. and Kathleen (Borden) Alexander.
Mrs. Garber was a member of the Verona United Methodist Church and served on various committees, including the Petal Pushers. Linda retired from Staunton-Augusta Health Department as a Clerk Supervisor after 44 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and flower gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 50 years is a son, Shawn Garber and his fiancée Echoe Malone of Alexandria, VA; a daughter, Sheryl Garber of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter, Hope Racey; three sisters, Vickie Crawford and her husband Steve, Beverly Lee Robertson and her husband Keith and Terri Grant and her husband Berry all of Mt. Sidney; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Pastor Bob Weeks.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Verona United Methodist Church, c/o Petal Pushers or Day Care, 406 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 24 to May 27, 2020