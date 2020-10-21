Rosalee K. Armstrong
Staunton - Rosalee Kile Armstrong, 82, of Staunton, passed away on Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at Augusta Health.
She was born on July 5, 1938 in Circleville, WV and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Sharon Raines Kile.
Rosalee was a member of the Verona United Methodist Church. She and her husband owned and operated the Armstrong Restaurant in Verona from late 1950 until 1969. In 1971, they opened the Armstrong Restaurant and Motel in Mint Springs. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, baking, playing scrabble, socializing with her friends and watching wildlife in the family yard.
On May 5, 1964, she married Guy L. Armstrong, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 30, 1998.
She is survived by a son, Michael L. Armstrong and wife, Valerie Hoy, of Staunton; daughters, Scarlett Snead and husband, Phillip, of Palmyra, VA, Brenda S. Liskey and husband, Phillip, of Bridgewater; step-daughter, Dr. Judy Armstrong of Beaver Dam, VA; and step son, Guy Lamar Armstrong, Jr. of Stuart, FL; 11 grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters; two sisters, Juanita Hartman of Weyers Cave and Morene Morris and husband, Eddie, of Crimora.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Tincher.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Friends are encouraged to send condolences to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
.