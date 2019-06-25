|
Rosalie Virginia Campbell Sprouse
Craigsville - Rosalie Virginia Campbell Sprouse, 82, of Craigsville, Virginia died Monday, June 24, 2019 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She was born March 19, 1937 in Goshen, Virginia, the daughter of the late Everette Cleveland Campbell and Mary Ethel Patterson Campbell.
Rosalie was a retired correction officer for Augusta Correctional Center, who attended Joyful Sound Church.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Windy Sprouse Cook and husband Jeff of Craigsville; great grandchildren, Jeffery Cook, Jr. and girlfriend Crystal Whitlock, Kasey Marie Cook; sister, Myrtle Balser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Coats Sprouse; a son, William Linwood Sprouse, Jr.; brothers, Earl, Jessie, and Alfred Campbell; sisters, Helen Hamilton, Agnus Sensabaugh, Ethel Balser, Lillian Brouillette, Jean Rowe, Gorgie Sensabaugh, Hattie Twitchell, and Antha Sprouse.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Russell Tuck officiating. Interment will be in Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carl Clark, Don Bosserman, Ron Sprouse, Bill Rowe, Trey Morris, and Jimmy Balser.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday June 27 at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 25 to June 28, 2019