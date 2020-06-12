Rose L. Wilson
Swoope - Rose Loreine (Martin) Wilson, 90, of 217 Buffalo Branch Lane, Swoope, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law where she had resided for the past fourteen years.
Mrs.Wilson was born in Fordwick, Virginia on May 30, 1930 a daughter of the late Samuel Houston Martin and Effie (Beverly) Martin Johnson.
Rose was a member of the Lighthouse Church and was retired as a machine operator at Unifi/Fiber Spun. Rose was faithful in reading her Bible daily and enjoyed word search.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by five brothers, Billy Wayne, Lloyd, Fred, Ralph, and Houston Martin and three sisters, Virginia Shifflett, Stella Clifton, and Shirley Lanham.
Surviving is a son Richard F. Wilson, Sr. and his wife Gloria of Swoope; three sisters, Doris Harris of Greenville, Bernice Stump of Elkton, and Dianna Rice of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Richard F. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Amanda, Robert T. "Rob" Ingram, Jr. and his wife Jean, and Brad N. Ingram and his wife April; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence. (Mask or face covering required.)
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by Pastor Harold L. Wade.
Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Swoope - Rose Loreine (Martin) Wilson, 90, of 217 Buffalo Branch Lane, Swoope, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law where she had resided for the past fourteen years.
Mrs.Wilson was born in Fordwick, Virginia on May 30, 1930 a daughter of the late Samuel Houston Martin and Effie (Beverly) Martin Johnson.
Rose was a member of the Lighthouse Church and was retired as a machine operator at Unifi/Fiber Spun. Rose was faithful in reading her Bible daily and enjoyed word search.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by five brothers, Billy Wayne, Lloyd, Fred, Ralph, and Houston Martin and three sisters, Virginia Shifflett, Stella Clifton, and Shirley Lanham.
Surviving is a son Richard F. Wilson, Sr. and his wife Gloria of Swoope; three sisters, Doris Harris of Greenville, Bernice Stump of Elkton, and Dianna Rice of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Richard F. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Amanda, Robert T. "Rob" Ingram, Jr. and his wife Jean, and Brad N. Ingram and his wife April; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence. (Mask or face covering required.)
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by Pastor Harold L. Wade.
Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.