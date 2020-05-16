Services
Rose S. Stoutamyer

Rose S. Stoutamyer Obituary
ROSE S. STOUTAMYER

Staunton - Rose Marie (Swortzel) Stoutamyer, 87, widow of John Richard Stoutamyer, of Staunton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born May 7, 1933, in Stuarts Draft, a daughter of the late Oscar Hugh and Hallie Marie (Landes) Swortzel.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She was a devoted caregiver to her family.

Family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Sharon and Gary Nunnelee of Wilmington, North Carolina and Mindy Cummings of Hickory, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Dr. Ann Marie Nunnelee-Wilson and Andrew of Nashville, Tennessee and Hannah Cummings of Staunton.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Thornrose Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2807 North Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2020
