Roy Allen Thompson
Waynesboro - Roy Allen Thompson, 48, of 704 Chestnut Avenue, Waynesboro passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was born in Staunton, Virginia on February 19, 1971, a son of Diane (Weaver) Thompson Flesher and the late Stephen David Thompson.
Roy was employed with MetFab in the maintenance department, he enjoyed hunting and taking rides throughout the country.
In addition to his father, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilson and Lula Weaver; and his paternal grandparents, Roy A. and Susan Thompson.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Waynesboro, is a son, Stephen David Thompson at home; fiancée, Jeannie M. Campbell and her children, Christopher Allen Jackson, Brian Jackson, Matthew D. Jackson, Logan Jackson and Patrick Hickman; a sister, Tammy T. Waggy and her husband James of Churchville; a nephew, Ty Cody Thompson; and a number of aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday November 15, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Dennis Taylor and Warren Knott.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private in the Estaline Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Craigsville.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10038.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019