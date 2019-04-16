|
|
Roy Cowan
Staunton - Roy Cowan, 77, of Staunton, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Shenandoah in Fishersville.
He was born on June 14, 1941 in Norman, OK, but the draw of the ocean was mesmerizing and he was happiest near it. Roy was a natural athlete playing racquetball, tennis, water skiing, snow skiing, running, hiking and walking with his dog, and lastly golf. He played golf, watched golf, talked golf and taught his grandson to play and love the game. He slipped away from this world with the Masters Tournament as his background music. Roy was a graduate of the Univ. of Central OK, in Edmond, studying and working full time. His daughter, Tammy, has fond memories of his graduation, in 1969, as a third grader. But his first love was keeping the lights on. He earned his electrical certification from OSU in the early 60's. Roy retired from NRECA, in Arlington, VA, working in both their domestic and international programs in Southeast Asia and India developing rural electrification. His final career accomplishment was his proudest; becoming CEO of Sandhills Utility Services at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was surrounded by the two women he loved, his wife of 42 years, Brigitte Cowan and his daughter, Tammy Cowan Sharp, of Newark, DE. Other family and friends were there to send him off on his last voyage. Remember him by raising a glass to his memory, tell some Roy stories and know that he will be inspecting every pole and electric line in the universe.
Roy is survived by his wife, Brigitte Y. Cowan; a daughter, Tammy Cowan Sharp and her husband, Roland Sharp, III of Delaware; two grandchildren, Megan Sharp of New York and Paul Sharp of Delaware; and a brother, Carl Cowan of Arizona.
In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah c/o Augusta Health Foundation, POB 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Staunton Augusta Art Center, 20 S. New Street, Staunton, VA 24401 www.saartcenter.org
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019