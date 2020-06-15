Roy E. Guffey
Staunton - Roy Eugene Guffey, 68, of Staunton passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mr. Guffey was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 6, 1952, a son of Clara Lillian (Halterman) Guffey and the late Basil Guffey, Sr.
Roy served his country in the United States Marines Corps and was a member of the Staunton Orthodox Presbyterian Church. He was a correctional officer for the City of Staunton and was later employed by Mary Baldwin College as a security guard. Roy loved his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a son, Chris Guffey; a daughter Amy Sue Thompson; siblings, Basil Guffey, Jr., Joseph Guffey, and Patricia "Sissy" Hiner; and special grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob, and Patrick.
Family and friends may visit anytime on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the home of his son, Chris Guffey, 304 Kalorama Street, Staunton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 2408 Hickory Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.