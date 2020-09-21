1/
Roy Junior Derrow
Roy Junior Derrow

Mt. Solon - Roy Junior Derrow, 89, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home.

He was born in Augusta County on June 6, 1931, a son of the late Boyd William and Beulah Virginia (Cave) Derrow.

Roy was a 30 year cancer survivor. In 1986, after 31 years of service, he retired from American Safety Razor in Verona. He was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren, the Mt. Solon Fire & Rescue Squad, and the Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club.

On August 30, 1952, he was united in marriage to Madge Lucille (Huffer) Derrow, who survives.

Roy is also survived by two daughters, Peggy Simmons and Debi Magana, both of Mt. Solon; three sons, Boyd C. "B.C" Derrow and Bruce Derrow and wife, Tammy, all of Mt. Solon, Randy Derrow and wife, Diane, of Dayton; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lambert) Derrow; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Derrow and Shirley Derrow, and daughter-in-law, Sherry Derrow.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon, with Rev. Steve Spire officiating. Casual dress and social distancing is requested.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or Mt. Solon Fire & Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.




Published in The News Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater

