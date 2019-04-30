Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
For more information about
Roy Sprouse
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Sprouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy L. Sprouse Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy L. Sprouse Jr. Obituary
Roy L. Sprouse Jr.

Middlebrook - Roy Larry Sprouse, Jr., 42, husband of Wendi B. Sprouse, of 1023 Campbell Hollow Road, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born August 31, 1976, in Augusta County, a son of Carolyn (Knight) White and the late Roy L. Sprouse, Sr.

Mr. Sprouse was previously employed by Jim Gum Logging.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a son, Asher Strickler; two daughters, Brianna Hepler and Sadie Strickler; a sister, April Sprouse; a nephew; and a niece.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Greg White.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now