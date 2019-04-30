|
Roy L. Sprouse Jr.
Middlebrook - Roy Larry Sprouse, Jr., 42, husband of Wendi B. Sprouse, of 1023 Campbell Hollow Road, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 31, 1976, in Augusta County, a son of Carolyn (Knight) White and the late Roy L. Sprouse, Sr.
Mr. Sprouse was previously employed by Jim Gum Logging.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a son, Asher Strickler; two daughters, Brianna Hepler and Sadie Strickler; a sister, April Sprouse; a nephew; and a niece.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Greg White.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019