HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Ruby Howell
Staunton - Ruby Ann Howell, 81, of Staunton passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence.

She was born November 26, 1937 in Mount Sidney, Virginia, the daughter of the late Eugene Samuel and the late Rachael (Fultz) Howell.

In addition to her parents, Miss Howell was preceded in death by her sisters Pauline Howell, Eugenia Howell, Evelyn (Howell) Shifflett, Edith (Howell) Garrison, and one brother, Melvin Howell.

Surviving family members include a sister, Marguerite Howell of Staunton, her twin sister, Ruth (Howell) Robinson of Fishersville, a brother, Eugene Howell of New Hope and a brother, Lester of Verona and a number of nieces and nephews.

Miss Howell kindly donated her body to medical science in an effort help others. At her request, there will be no formal services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice at 9 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 105, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to a .

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online, may do so at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
