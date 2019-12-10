|
Ruby Botkin
Weyers Cave - Ruby Della Price Botkin, 102, a resident of Weyers Cave, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019 at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
A daughter of the late Volliver and Jenelue Price, she was born on October 1, 1917 in Rockbridge County. Ruby retired from American Safety after 24 years of employment; lived all of her life in the Weyers Cave community and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with children and grandchildren.
On May 14, 1938 she married Sandy Lee Botkin who preceded her in death on May 29, 2003. Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Cobb and her companion Duane Sam of Harrisonburg; Wanda Botkin Craun and her companion Paul Helmick of Raphine, VA; one son, Donnie Ray Botkin of Middlebrook, VA; her sister, Lillian Howdyshell of Bridgewater; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Price of Bridgewater; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ruby was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Botkin, daughters-in-law, Pat Botkin and Barbara Botkin; three brothers; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethany United Methodist with Pastor Don Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
