Ruby Gail Bennett
Staunton - Ruby Gail Bennett, 81, of Staunton went home to Heaven on Saturday (October 12, 2019) at her home.
She was born in Highland County, VA on April 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Arbogast) Hevener.
Prior to retirement, Ruby worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church where she had many special friends and enjoyed singing in the church choir until health issues made it difficult to access the choir loft.
Ruby was a loving wife of 63 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her passions included traveling, cooking and baking, flower gardening, bird watching, putting puzzles together, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances H. Bennett; sister-in-law, Virginia (Bennett) Rexrode; brother-in-law, Junior Rexrode; and brother-in-law, John Lantz.
Ruby will be greatly missed by her husband, Leo W. Bennett; two children, Terry (Bennett) Smiley and husband, Jay, of Staunton, Jeff Bennett and wife, LeAnn, of Lanexa; five granddaughters, Tina Smiley, Alyssa (Smiley) Moore and husband, Brandon, Lauren (Bennett) Rothgeb and husband, Dakota, Rachael (Bennett) Poe and husband, David, and Shelby Bennett; and four great-grandchildren, Harrison Poe, Elizabeth Poe, Bennett Rothgeb, and River Rothgeb.
She is also survived by four sisters, Dollie Hanback, Mary "Sue" Splaun, Shirley Verdi, and Barbara Rexrode; brother-in-law, Abe Bennett; sister-in-law, Irene (Bennett) Lantz; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held in Green Hill Cemetery.
A Celebration of Ruby's Life will be officiated by Pastor Lester Kennedy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th in the sanctuary of St. James United Methodist Church in Churchville, VA. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, C/O Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to the St. James United Methodist Church, PO Box 94, Churchville, VA 24421.
Ruby's family would like to thank the following for all of the care and support provided during her declining health: Dr. Raybon, Dr. Turza, Dr. Alexander, Dr. Puzio, Dr. Hoffman, the Hospice of the Shenandoah staff, the Care Advantage staff, Pastor Kennedy, the St. James Church family, and other close friends.
A very special thank you to Amy Eye, Joy Bucharan, Ruth Johnson, and Kim Mills, who helped make her comfortable during her time at home.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019