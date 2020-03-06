|
Ruby Hummel
Mt. Crawford - Ruby Arlene Hummel, 75, of Mount Crawford, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Ruby was born in Harrisonburg on January 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Ethel (Gladwell) and Oscar May.
On Jan. 28, 1960, she was united in marriage to Virgil Hummel, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 21, 2012.
Ruby is survived by her companion, Alvin Michael, of Mt. Crawford; sons, Dallas Hummel of Harrisonburg, and Ken Hummel and wife, Laurie, of Waynesboro; sister, Helen Michael and husband, Bruce, of Mt. Crawford; five grandchildren, Isaac Hummel, Heather Beall and husband, Nate, Collin Hummel, Dylan Hummel, Jacob Hummel.
She is also preceded in death by sisters, Irene Harmon, and Goldie Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Saturday, March 7, 202, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Sunday, March 8th at the funeral home, with Pastor Margaret Michael officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, 4181 Brown Roan Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020